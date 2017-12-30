

Winnipeg police confirmed Saturday that a major house fire on Pritchard Avenue Friday morning was deliberately set.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire around 7:20 a.m., and the house was eventually deemed a complete loss despite efforts to distinguish it, police said. Nobody was hurt in the fire, as everyone was able to self-evacuate.

The cause was deemed suspicious and an investigation began.

Police were able to identify a suspect. At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, investigators arrested a 17-year-old female youth at a hotel in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue.

The youth has been charged with multiple offences including five counts of arson with disregard for human life. She remains in custody.

Investigators now believe the incident started with three people consuming alcohol and using methamphetamine inside one of the suites.

Police said a fight then arose over a $10 payment, and one person was then removed from the suite.

This person then broke a large window before returning and threatening to retaliate, at which time the fire was set, police said.

Police said the entire house, including rooms belonging to three other tenants, became completely engulfed in flames.

Everyone was able to escape without significant injuries, despite the house being completely destroyed.