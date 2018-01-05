

CTV Winnipeg





An early morning collision on Osborne Street between a Winnipeg transit bus and a vehicle sent a man to hospital.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday. The driver of the car, a man in his 20's, was sent to hospital in critical condition. The bus driver was also treated as a precaution.

Investigators said it has been determed the car that crashed into the bus had been stolen a short time prior to the crash occurring from a location on Pembina Highway.

Police said the transit bus was travelling north on Osborne Street when a southbound car veered into the front of the bus.

Both directions of Osborne Street between Carlaw Avenue and Brandon Avenue were closed all morning.

Traffic was rerouted southbound at Confusion Corner and northbound at Jubilee Avenue.

Police reopened Osborne around 11: 30 a.m.