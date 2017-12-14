

Winnipeg police have confirmed the identity of a man killed in a violent Winnipeg school yard incident.

Police said 18-year-old Jordan Thomas died after being stabbed.

Investigators responded to a report of an injured person in the 100 block of Charles Walk near David Livingstone School around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found two men with multiple stab wounds. One man was unconscious and not breathing. An officer performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Both victims were taken to hospital, where Thomas later died.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls have been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.