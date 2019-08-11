

CTV News Winnipeg





The RCMP says it continues to search for 27-year-old Derek Whisenand who is wanted for murder in Texas and is believed to have crossed into Manitoba.

Police say they have received multiple tips on the suspect and are looking into each one.

Mounties believe Whisenand entered Manitoba in late June and say they are working with authorities in the U.S. as they investigate.

Whisenand is described as being six feet tall, about 230 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police believe he crossed into Canada south of Winkler, Man., on June 24, then travelled to Winnipeg and possibly eastern Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9177 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.