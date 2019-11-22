Police cordon off strip mall parking lot on Ness Avenue
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 10:48PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 10:50PM CST
WINNIPEG – A number of Winnipeg police officers were on the scene of a St. James strip mall Friday night.
A large portion of the mall parking lot on Ness Avenue near Moray Street was cordoned off with police tape.
There was no word from police Friday night about what was going on.
Witnesses told CTV News they saw a number of K-9 units in the area.
This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates when more information becomes available.