

CTV Winnipeg





Two marijuana dispensaries police allege have been operating illegally have been shut down.

The Winnipeg Police Service said over the last several months investigators have been looking into activities at the two locations known as the Winnipeg Compassion Club on McPhillips Street and the Winnipeg Compassion Club on South Pembina Highway.

Police said both locations were openly selling marijuana. According to a website for the Winnipeg Compassion Club, the club “provides information and access to medical marijuana prescriptions in Manitoba by working within Health Canada’s guidelines.”

Police investigators executed searches at both locations where approximately $25,000 worth of marijuana and approximately $20,000 worth of marijuana in alternate forms were seized.

Officers also seized $6,000 in cash.

Three men aged 45, 28 and 27 were arrested and charged with numerous drug offenses. They were all released with court-ordered appearances.