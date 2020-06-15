WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police will be providing information on a violent weekend in the city and several arrests made connected to ongoing investigations.

Police will provide details at a news conference at noon, which can be viewed below.

Police said there were "numerous" stabbings over the weekend

Police also made arrests in three separate investigations. The first arrest made was in connection with an assault investigation, which happened in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue on May 30, 2020.

On that day, a 15-year-old was assaulted with a hammer and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the attack was unprovoked.

The Winnipeg Police Service also made an arrest in another assault investigation, which happened in the 400 block of Flora Avenue on June 11.

The third arrest was connected to a fatal motor vehicle crash which happened on Sept. 10, 2019, in the 700 block of William Avenue.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle near the Health Sciences Centre.

She was taken to hospital but later died. The WPS said the driver remained at the scene.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre.