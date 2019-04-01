Featured
Police discover $47K of meth following drug investigation
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 5:02PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service says it discovered 47 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $47,000 at a home in the 600 block of Airlies Street on March 29.
Police allege they stopped a man as he was leaving the house, placed him under arrest and found methamphetamine with a street value of $1,000.
After searching the residence police say they also located drug trafficking paraphernalia.
In a release, the WPS says it had launched an investigation into methamphetamine tracking and obtained a search warrant for this residence.
Jason Bigl, 26, of Winnipeg has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
He was detained in custody.