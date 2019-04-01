

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says it discovered 47 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $47,000 at a home in the 600 block of Airlies Street on March 29.

Police allege they stopped a man as he was leaving the house, placed him under arrest and found methamphetamine with a street value of $1,000.

After searching the residence police say they also located drug trafficking paraphernalia.

In a release, the WPS says it had launched an investigation into methamphetamine tracking and obtained a search warrant for this residence.

Jason Bigl, 26, of Winnipeg has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He was detained in custody.