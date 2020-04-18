Police discover bones in Assiniboine Forest Walk
Published Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:59PM CST
Source: Karen Mitchell/CTV News
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a blocked off a section of the Assiniboine Forest Walk Saturday afternoon after bones were discovered in the area.
Details are limited but police told CTV News that the east-side of the forest has been closed off and officers went to the scene after they received reports of suspicious circumstances.
Police are not yet sure if the bones are human or from an animal.
This is a developing story. More details to come.