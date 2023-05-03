Police discover dead body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home

Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to a home in the 200 block of Foxmeadow Drive after receiving a call that a man had been found dead inside.

When they arrived, officers discovered the body of a 39-year-old man. While they were there, police said officers also found a meth lab inside which was not operating at the time.

A 70-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were both evacuated from the home for safety reasons.

The police service’s clandestine lab team and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's hazmat team were called in to dismantle the lab and remove any hazardous material.

A waste management company was called to safely dispose of the removed items.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the man's body was taken to hospital for an autopsy.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg police for more details.