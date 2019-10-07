WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said a 32-year-old man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and on the run for over two years has been arrested – thanks to a police pup with a keen sense of smell.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police were told the suspect was at a home on Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Once officers got to the scene, they said the suspect had left through the back basement window.

Police dog Ceto was brought to the back of the home and found a fresh scent track. The scent track continued for about 200 metres, where Ceto found the suspect, who was arrested.

Gary Shingoose is set to appear in Brandon Provincial Court where he will face a slew of charges including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

None of these charges have been tested in court.