A Manitoba RCMP police dog, Enzo, is being praised for his incredible tracking skills leading to the arrests of three men hiding in the woods near Reynolds.

Officers were called out to an area just west of Provincial Road 308 near the Trans-Canada Highway where a young woman’s truck ended up in the bushes around 10 p.m. Police allege the woman stole the truck and she was arrested by police for possession of stolen property.

Police called in the dog unit after learning three others had been with the woman in the truck. Cue the heroics of Enzo, as he helped them track down two men, 36 and 35, hiding underneath a tree. Both men had numerous outstanding warrants in their names.

Enzo didn’t stop there, as he picked up another track and found the remaining suspect, a 26-year-old man attempting to hide in the long grass.

RCMP said all three suspects are from Winnipeg.