WINNIPEG -- Police are getting things back to normal after several duty offices were closed to the public in November because of an increase in violent crimes.

District station duty offices were closed, which resulted in a centralization at the headquarters building seven-days-a-week.

At the time of closure, Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said violent crimes had gone up in every category except arson in 2019.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police stations to close, officers being redeployed in response to spike in violent crime

The decision was supposed to be temporary and according to police in a news release, district stations will re-open on Monday, Feb. 3.

Headquarters will continue to be open to the public seven-days-a-week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The North, East and West stations will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When offices are closed, the public is asked to call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency. If it is not an emergency, people can call the non-emergency line at 204.986.6222 or report incidents online