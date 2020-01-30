WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are advising people to avoid the area of Main Street and Chief Peguis Trail, after a crash in the area.

Police said Thursday afternoon that drivers should expect significant traffic delays.

On Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m. a dump truck was seen on its side blocking the road with its wind shield popped out. Emergency crews and two tow trucks were, blocking traffic in the area.

Police added, there are no other details available at this time.

More information will be provided when available.