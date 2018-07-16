

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a pickup truck belonging to a missing St. Clements-area senior has been located.

On June 2, the Mounties issued a news release about 66-year-old Vernon Karl Otto, saying he was last seen May 29.

On Monday police said the disappearance is considered suspicious.

They also he had been working on his truck when he was last spotted, and that since then, the truck was found burnt, not far from his residence in Stead, Man.

Police said the truck is a 2005 White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab with grey decals on the box.

Anyone who may have seen the truck after May 29, or has information about Otto’s disappearance, is asked to contact RCMP in Selkirk at 204-482-1222 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

Missing man's family very worried

CTV News reached out to Otto’s family.

His wife said they have been married for more than 35 years and have two daughters.

She said Otto has never disappeared in the past, and that he sells farm equipment and is semi-retired.

She said she has been very worried since he vanished.

She said Otto’s truck was found on government land not far from where they live.

With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell