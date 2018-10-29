Most commercial vehicles inspected by Winnipeg police during a two day blitz last week failed safety inspections.

Of the 12 trucks randomly inspected on Thursday and Friday, 10 failed and seven had to be pulled off the road.

17 tickets were issued for violations.

Some of the infractions included:

Flat tires

No headlamps

Defective seat belts

Driver's door not closing

Broken brake discs

Broken wind shields

Air brake defects.

The Winnipeg Police Service says unsafe vehicles pose a risk to motorists and pedestrians.