Featured
Police find flat tires, brake defects in commercial vehicle inspection blitz
CTV file image of a transport truck on the road in Windsor, Ont.,on June 26, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor).
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 11:47AM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 11:57AM CST
Most commercial vehicles inspected by Winnipeg police during a two day blitz last week failed safety inspections.
Of the 12 trucks randomly inspected on Thursday and Friday, 10 failed and seven had to be pulled off the road.
17 tickets were issued for violations.
Some of the infractions included:
- Flat tires
- No headlamps
- Defective seat belts
- Driver's door not closing
- Broken brake discs
- Broken wind shields
- Air brake defects.
The Winnipeg Police Service says unsafe vehicles pose a risk to motorists and pedestrians.