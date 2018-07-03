

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said they found a shotgun, ammunition and over $5,000 worth of street drugs while checking up on a child at a hotel on Sunday.

According to a news release, officers went to a hotel in the 200 block of Main Street at around 10:30 p.m. to follow-up on a call expressing worry over the welfare of a child.

At the hotel room, the WPS located a man, woman and child. Police said there was a table with money, cellphones, scales, white powder and bags of white power. Officers said they found a sawed-off shotgun as well as ammunition.

The WPS seized over $5,000 worth of street drugs and $3,400 in cash.

A 20-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were charged with several drug trafficking and firearms offences. They are in custody.

A 4 year-old child was placed in the care of Child and Family Services.