WINNIPEG -- A large snake on the loose in Winnipeg has been found.

Winnipeg police said officers found the white snake on Monday in the 600 block of Pembina Highway. The snake has since been turned over to the Animal Services Agency.

Officers have safely located the snake in the 600 block of Pembina Hwy. It has been turned over to Animal Services. @wpgpoundpups pic.twitter.com/zEWaHRSqDR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 14, 2021

The snake had been on the loose in Winnipeg over the weekend, after it was spotted in the 600 block of Ebby Avenue on Saturday.

This is a developing story. More to come.