Police find large missing snake in Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 2:29PM CST Last Updated Monday, June 14, 2021 2:31PM CST
Winnipeg police said officers found a missing snake in the 600 block of Pembina Highway on June 14, 2021. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service/ Twitter)
WINNIPEG -- A large snake on the loose in Winnipeg has been found.
Winnipeg police said officers found the white snake on Monday in the 600 block of Pembina Highway. The snake has since been turned over to the Animal Services Agency.
The snake had been on the loose in Winnipeg over the weekend, after it was spotted in the 600 block of Ebby Avenue on Saturday.
This is a developing story. More to come.