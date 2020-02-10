WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said they arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly tried to run from them.

Early Monday morning, around 12:19 a.m., an officer with the K-9 unit spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Sinclair Street.

The officer tried to pull the driver over, but according to police, the driver didn't stop and drove away quickly.

Officers said Air1, the police’s helicopter, found the driver and followed him to an area near the Winnipeg airport.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Police said after the arrest, they realized the driver was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for apprehension and suspension of parole/statutory release.

Jonas Donat Sabiston, from Winnipeg, has been charged with being unlawfully at large, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

Sabiston is currently in custody. The charges against him haven't been proven in court.