WINNIPEG -- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found two boaters stranded and in distress on Shoal Lake early on Monday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to Shoal Lake, southwest of Kenora. They were told a 37-year-old man and seven-year-old child were stranded on a pile of rocks and the waves were getting bigger.

The pair was found and taken back to their camp after being wrapped in jackets.

Officers remind people who are going out on the water this fall to be prepared, and bring a dry bag with warm clothes, food and a water-proof fire starter.

Police urge boaters to always tell others where they are going and make sure they have all the necessary safety equipment.