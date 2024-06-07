Police focus on repeat youth offenders during recent investigation

Winnipeg police are releasing results of an operation to combat random acts of violence including retail theft and robberies involving youth repeat offenders.

Since March, Project Surge identified 117 youth who were responsible for 1,795 incidents as either suspects or victims going back to 2023.

The police service says part of the plan saw continuous compliance checks on curfews and no contact court orders.

Numbers show there were 98 wanted person checks and 106 compliance checks since March.

Going back to January of 2023, 453 arrests have been made involving the identified youth and 150 arrests since Project Surge began.

The police service says the goal of the project is to help high-risk youth who are more likely to commit violent acts, and offer them services and support.

Police also say they’re working with prosecutors, CFS, gang turnaround programs, and retailers.