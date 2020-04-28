WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police were on scene in the William Whyte neighbourhood Monday evening. Forensics investigators could be seen in front of a house in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue.

At least six evidence markers were observed, including one on a street lamp post.

The road was closed to traffic while police investigated.

Police say they expect to release more details regarding this incident later on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. More to come.

- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones