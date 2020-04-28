Police forensics team investigates area of Alfred Ave.
CTV News Winnipeg Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:21AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:52AM CST
Police investigators examine a scene in the 300 block of Alfred Ave., Monday night. (Image: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police were on scene in the William Whyte neighbourhood Monday evening. Forensics investigators could be seen in front of a house in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue.
At least six evidence markers were observed, including one on a street lamp post.
The road was closed to traffic while police investigated.
Police say they expect to release more details regarding this incident later on Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. More to come.
- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones