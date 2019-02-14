

CTV Winnipeg





Multiple police vehicles from Stonewall, Selkirk and Headingley were involved in the pursuit of three break and enter suspects on Feb. 8.

Stonewall RCMP originally responded to a break and enter in progress just after 1:30 p.m. at a home in the RM of Rosser, Man.

Police were tipped off that a black pickup truck was involved and had just fled the area.

Police vehicles from all three detachments rushed to pursue the suspects when one of the officers spotted the truck travelling east on Highway 321.

According to police, as the officer turned the vehicle around to investigate, the vehicle sped up, but slid off the road at the intersection of Highway 326 and Provincial Road 70 North.

The Mounties said the three suspects ditched the vehicle and started running away from police.

Melanie Rudolph, 29, was arrested first, followed by 29-year-old Benjamin Abbott and 25-year-old William Meade.

They were arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP will continue to investigate because a significant amount of stolen property was recovered from the truck, which was also stolen.