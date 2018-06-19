

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service located eight missing youth as part of Project Return, which aims to protect young people who are at-risk of sexual exploitation.

According to a news release, on Friday the police along with several outreach workers checked 55 locations across the city known to be visited by missing youth. Police said during this time they found eight missing youth and brought them to safety. Two of them were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Through the joint program, 63 youth and adults were contacted and given various supplies including harm reduction kits, food and clothing.

During this check, the police also made 14 referrals to partner agencies.

Officers said they will continue to commit to the issue of missing youth and those at-risk of sexual exploitation.