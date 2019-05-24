

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood.

Police said officers were called to the 900 block of Greencrest Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Friday afternoon following the report of “suspicious circumstances.”

When officers they arrived they found a dead man, who has been identified as Pedram Roshaeian, 26. He died from a gunshot wound.

On Friday police tape could be seen blocking off several homes in the area, and in a back lane, forensics officers appeared to be looking for evidence.

Police said they are looking to find out details about the victim’s activities and whereabouts in the days leading up to his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.