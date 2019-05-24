Featured
Police ID Fort Richmond homicide victim
Forensics officers scoured a back lane for evidence Thursday in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood. (Photo: Dan Timmerman / CTVNews)
Renée Rodgers, CTV News
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 10:26PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11:43AM CST
Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood.
Police said officers were called to the 900 block of Greencrest Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Friday afternoon following the report of “suspicious circumstances.”
When officers they arrived they found a dead man, who has been identified as Pedram Roshaeian, 26. He died from a gunshot wound.
On Friday police tape could be seen blocking off several homes in the area, and in a back lane, forensics officers appeared to be looking for evidence.
Police said they are looking to find out details about the victim’s activities and whereabouts in the days leading up to his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.