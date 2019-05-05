

CTV Winnipeg





Police have identified the victim in a homicide on Taylor Avenue on Sunday.

Dylan Brian Hanchar, 24, died in hospital after being stabbed in an suite in the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue, police said.

The resident of the apartment, Dustin Avrom Glow, 24, has been charged with manslaughter.

Police were called at around 3:40 a.m. and allege the two acquaintances were there alone when an argument broke out and Hanchar was stabbed.

“It was just the two of them,” said Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg Police Service. “The call we received was from a neighbour who heard the disturbance.”