WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Police say officers found 23-year-old Noah Soloman Nigussie at a residence in the 700 block of Victor Street on Friday afternoon. Police tape could be seen in the area.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigations by calling 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and CTV News will share more details as they come in.

-with files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre and Renee Rodgers