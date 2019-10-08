

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG—The Winnipeg Police have identified the man found dead in a North End front yard as 19-year-old Darlus Dary Darrien McKay.

On Monday morning around 9:25, police said they responded to a report of man down in a front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man dead in the yard.

The WPS Homicide unit is investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.