Update: Winnipeg police have identified two men who died in a domestic violence incident.

Police said investigators believe Kok Aun Tee, 37, died as a result of being assaulted.

They said the injuries of the other man found dead, 33-year-old Luis Miguel Almeida, were self-inflicted.

Earlier: The Winnipeg Police Service found the bodies of two men while conducting a well-being check in the city’s Westwood area on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

General patrol officers went to a home in the first 100 block of Wordsworth Way to check on a person’s well-being. The WPS said when they got there they found the men.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, which is still in the early stages. According to officers, it appears to be domestic in nature.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.