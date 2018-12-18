

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has launched a homicide investigation after a man died from a stabbing in the city’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Monday.

Police said around 2:40 p.m. they went to the 600 block of McGee Street for a well-being check and found an unconscious man, who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police said the death is considered a homicide.

Officers have issued an arrest warrant for Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, who faces a second degree murder charge.

Moar is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the suspect and warn that Moar could be armed with a weapon and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 204-986-6508, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).