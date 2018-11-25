Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect believed to have robbed a 69-year-old woman in broad daylight.

Carol Suzanski was getting her mail at a community mailbox in the Burrows Central area on Sept. 29 when a man jumped out of the bushes and demanded her keys and purse.

She tried to protect her purse but the suspect overpowered her and stole it before running away.

The purse had bank cards, cash and medication to treat her husband’s cancer, who has since passed away.

The next day, police say Suzanski’s bank cards were used by a man at several spots across Winnipeg.

On Sunday, police released surveillance images of the suspect.

He is described as being in his early 20’s, thin, and about five feet six inches in height. Police say he has a moustache, short hair and was wearing a dark jacket, white pants and grey shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.