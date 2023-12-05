Police identify victim of fatal North End shooting

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman found in a home in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue as a homicide.

    The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim of a North End homicide that took place last month.

    According to police, Ava Marie Zaber – a 20 year-old Winnipeg woman – was fatally shot in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue on Nov. 21.

    The Homicide Unit continues to investigate and is looking for information on the incident.

    Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

