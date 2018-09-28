

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





UPDATED: The Winnipeg Police Service has identified a woman whose body was found mixed in with recycling materials at a waste management depot in the Omand’s Creek Industrial Area on Sept. 28.

The homicide unit has identified the woman as 33-year-old Mary Madeline Yellowback (Ross).

The investigation has discovered that on the evening of Sept. 27 Yellowback was downtown. Pictures from that day show her wearing jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red R on the front.

Police want to speak with anyone who had contact with Yellowback between Sept. 27 and 28 or who remembers seeing her during this time.

She is described as around five-foot-seven and 135 pounds.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

EARLIER: An investigation got underway in Winnipeg Friday evening after a body was discovered in the Omand’s Creek Industrial Area.

Around 7:05 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service went to the 100 block of Omand’s Creek Boulevard due to a report of a suspicious incident.

Police told CTV News the body of a woman in her 40s was found mixed in with recycling materials at the site of Cascades Recovery, a waste management service. Police believe the woman had come in from a secondary location.

Police tape was set up around the perimeter of the property.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the woman and notify her family.

Friday night the WPS said it was too early to tell if foul play was suspected.

On Monday a representative from Cascades, the company where the body was found, said the employees were “horrified and deeply saddened by that discovery.”

Cascades also has a counsellor onsite to spend time with their crew.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and the family,” the representative said in an email.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

There is limited information currently available.