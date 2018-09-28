

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a woman was robbed on Thursday by a man wielding a hammer.

Around 9 p.m. the 36-year-old woman contacted police about the robbery in the Tuxedo neighbourhood.

Police said the woman was walking in the area of Edgeland and Carmarthen boulevards when she was confronted by a man with a hammer.

After demanding her personal belongings, the suspect fled with the woman’s bags and ID. She was not hurt.

The man is described as being around 20 years old, with dark hair and a thin moustache.

Police ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).