Advertisement
Police investigate assault on Portage Avenue Saturday
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 11:24AM CST Last Updated Saturday, August 1, 2020 12:36PM CST
Police tape blocked off a section of the sidewalk on Main Street Saturday. (Source: CTV News/Zach Kitchen)
WINNIPEG -- Police cars and officers were set up on Portage Avenue Saturday morning, where an apparent assault happened.
The forensics unit could be seen working on Portage Avenue near Langside Street most of the morning.
A section of the sidewalk was taped off with evidence cones and chalk drawings inside.
Police did not release many details other than that it was an assault.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Correction:
This article orginally said the incident happended on Main Street and Higgins Avenue.
RELATED IMAGES