The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a male was reportedly assaulted in a railway underpass on Monday.

The WPS said they responded to the incident around 4 p.m. on McPhillips Street near Logan Avenue.

The male was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers said there is no other information currently available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).