Police investigate homicide at Balmoral and Ellice
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 7:47AM CST Last Updated Monday, May 25, 2020 8:58AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed a homicide occurred in the city’s West End Sunday evening.
Images show police tape blocking off a large area at Balmoral Street and Ellice Avenue. A Winnipeg Transit bus could be seen in the blocked area, with the front door open.
A release from police sent Monday morning said an arrest was made.
Police will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to give information on the investigation. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
RELATED IMAGES