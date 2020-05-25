WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed a homicide occurred in the city’s West End Sunday evening.

Images show police tape blocking off a large area at Balmoral Street and Ellice Avenue. A Winnipeg Transit bus could be seen in the blocked area, with the front door open.

A release from police sent Monday morning said an arrest was made.

Police will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to give information on the investigation. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

