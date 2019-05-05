

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s homicide unite is investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment building in the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside the building around 3:40 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found the victim unresponsive. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police continue to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508.