Police investigate serious assault in William Whyte area
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 7:55PM CST
(Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault in the William Whyte area.
On Friday afternoon, a Forensic Identification Unit could be seen at a multi-unit residence in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.
Winnipeg police told CTV News they are investigating a serious assault, but they were not able to provide further information.
-with files from CTV's Renee Rodgers
