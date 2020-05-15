WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault in the William Whyte area.

On Friday afternoon, a Forensic Identification Unit could be seen at a multi-unit residence in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

Winnipeg police told CTV News they are investigating a serious assault, but they were not able to provide further information.

CTV News will update this story.

-with files from CTV's Renee Rodgers