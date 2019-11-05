

Melissa Hansen, CTV News Winnipeg





Police are on the scene at a townhouse complex in Winnipeg’s SouthPointe Neighbourhood on Tim Sale Drive this morning.

CTV observed a group of the homes surrounded with yellow police tape and several police cruisers on the scene.

Police say they were called to a serious incident at 11:45 last night.

They say they continue to investigate and will remain on the scene for some time.

This story is developing, more to come.