Police investigate 'serious incident' in South Pointe: WPS
Melissa Hansen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 7:37AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 8:27AM CST
Police are on the scene at a townhouse complex in Winnipeg’s SouthPointe Neighbourhood on Tim Sale Drive this morning.
CTV observed a group of the homes surrounded with yellow police tape and several police cruisers on the scene.
Police say they were called to a serious incident at 11:45 last night.
They say they continue to investigate and will remain on the scene for some time.
This story is developing, more to come.