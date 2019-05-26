

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a stabbing at a hotel in the first 100 block of Keewatin Street early Sunday morning.

The WPS says officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 2 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from significant injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.