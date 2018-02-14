

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Emergency responders were called there at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said a man was found dead indoors, and that they couldn’t say more at this stage in the investigation.

“The mechanism of death hasn’t been determined at this point, which means we don’t know if it is something that is not criminal, or if it’s something that’s criminal. So we label it when it’s ambiguous at this point, as suspicious,” said Const. Rob Carver, adding that there are “some elements that may lead investigators to think there may be some violence associated, but they’re not sure.”

The homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.