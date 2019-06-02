

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three different assaults in close proximity in the West End.

The attacks occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the first assault in the area of Portage Avenue and Spence Street.

Once on scene, they discovered an injured man. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Crews responded to the second assault in the 400 block of Langside Street and found an injured man. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The third assault occurred in the area of Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue. Once on scene, officers located an injured man who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Winnipeg Police’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate all three incidents and have not yet confirmed whether or not they were linked.

“We’re currently investigating three violent and serious assaults that occurred within a short period of time, and in close proximity to each other. We’d be remiss not to look for a connection, and that is something our investigators are working to determine,” said Const. Jay Murray in a phone call with CTV News.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.