

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 22nd homicide of the year, matching last year’s total.

Officers responded to a fight with several men at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from an upper-body stab wound and immediately started giving him first aid.

The 50-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died.

Police say they have arrested a 34-year-old man who remains in custody, though charges have not yet been laid.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a white SUV that had stopped in the area to help the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219.