Featured
Police investigate West Broadway homicide, 22nd of the year
Police investigate West Broadway homicide
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 11:53AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 22nd homicide of the year, matching last year’s total.
Officers responded to a fight with several men at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from an upper-body stab wound and immediately started giving him first aid.
The 50-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died.
Police say they have arrested a 34-year-old man who remains in custody, though charges have not yet been laid.
Police are looking to speak to the driver of a white SUV that had stopped in the area to help the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219.