RCMP said a 56-year-old man has been charged after officers following up on a 911 hang up were met with gunfire.

After the call came in, Mounties based in Selkirk were sent to a rural home in the RM of St. Andrews to investigate at about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said a man came outside when they arrived and shouted at them to leave, then went inside.

When he came back out, he had a gun and fired a shot, police allege.

Police set up outside the home, and said the man fired more shots early Sunday morning before he was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Police seized several guns and charged an RM of St. Andrews man with a number of offenses, including assault and careless use of a firearm.