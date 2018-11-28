

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has launched an investigation after a vehicle, stolen during a carjacking, crashed into a building on Tuesday.

According to officers, the carjacking happened in the Beverley Street and Ellice Avenue area around 10:50 p.m.

A 61-year-old man told police he was driving, but then stopped because there were several people standing on the road. The man was reportedly told to get out of his car, and when he wouldn’t, he was pulled from his 2003 Nissan Sentra. The suspects then left with his car.

Around five minutes later, police were informed about a car crash on Sherbrook Street by William Avenue. The caller told police that a car collided with a building, and the driver and a passenger ran away.

When police went to the scene they said they found a man at the back of the car in critical condition. He was taken to hospital, where he remains, and has been upgraded to stable condition.

Winnipeg police said the car that struck the building is the same one that was stolen in the alleged carjacking.

A number of vehicles that were parked in the area were also struck before the collision. No one was hurt.

The traffic division and major crimes unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).