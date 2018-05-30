

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s.

Police said on Monday around noon they attended a residence in the first 100 block of Beaumont Bay after a report of an injured woman.

A woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died, according to a news release.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).