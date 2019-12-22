WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has deemed a suspicious package left at Oasis church in the 900 block of Elmhurst Road Sunday morning to be not dangerous.

According to police, around 7:35 a.m. a suspicious package was found outside the Winnipeg church.

Officers remained on scene throughout the morning and took the package to be examined at an off-site location.

Officers are no longer on scene and church services are continuing as scheduled.

Police said the matter is not being treated as a criminal incident at this time.