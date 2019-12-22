Police investigating after suspicious package found at Winnipeg church
Published Sunday, December 22, 2019 11:08AM CST Last Updated Sunday, December 22, 2019 12:58PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a suspicious package was found outside a Winnipeg church Sunday morning.(File)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has deemed a suspicious package left at Oasis church in the 900 block of Elmhurst Road Sunday morning to be not dangerous.
According to police, around 7:35 a.m. a suspicious package was found outside the Winnipeg church.
Officers remained on scene throughout the morning and took the package to be examined at an off-site location.
Officers are no longer on scene and church services are continuing as scheduled.
Police said the matter is not being treated as a criminal incident at this time.