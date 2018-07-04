

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen boy went to a Winnipeg hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police have released few details, saying only that the 17-year-old arrived at hospital at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.