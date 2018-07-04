Featured
Police investigating after teen with gunshot wound lands in hospital
(File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 1:15PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen boy went to a Winnipeg hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police have released few details, saying only that the 17-year-old arrived at hospital at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.