WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a burning home in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

Police received a call on Nov. 17 at around 11:40 a.m. for reports of a water leak and the smell of gas in the 200 block of Tecumseh Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, emergency crews found a fire inside a home. Crews also found two bodies, a woman and an infant, inside the home.

Const. Jay Murray said police couldn't say if the woman and infant were related or the sex of the infant.

The major crimes unit is currently investigating. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Murray said the major crimes unit investigates any time there is a death involved in a fire.

"There are some suspicious factors when we look at this incident as a whole right now that are causing us the take this look," said Murray.

Murray couldn't clarify what those factors are, as he said it is still early in the investigation.